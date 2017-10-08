Old Dominion allows 453 rushing yards to Florida Atlantic in 58-28 loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) - Old Dominion fell to Florida Atlantic, 58-28, in its Conference USA opener on Saturday evening at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Jeremy Cox rushed for a career-high 206 yards and two touchdowns and Melvin Vaughn caught a pair of touchdown passes in his season debut, but Old Dominion (2-3, 0-1 C-USA) could not contain Devin Singletary and the Florida Atlantic (3-3, 2-0 C-USA) rushing attack, as the Owls ran for 453 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Early in the third quarter, Vaughn's second TD reception from freshman quarterback Stephen Williams cut the FAU lead to 31-21, but the Owls answered with 20 unanswered points to pull away from the Monarchs.

Williams, in his first career home start, finished with 163 yards on 16-of-39 passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Overall, FAU outgained ODU, 550-411, and had nearly a 10-minute advantage in time of possession.

Defensively, Denzell Williams and Jordan Young each notched career highs with 13 and 11 tackles respectively, while Rob Thompson recorded his second career interception.