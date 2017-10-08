NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island to collect plastic bags and film for recycling

MANTEO, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium will be collecting plastic bags and a variety of other recyclables in October.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, those willing to bring their leftover bags will be able to drop them off at the aquariums admission window at 374 Airport Road.

The aquarium says that if you can’t make this recycled bags drop off, they will also be doing it each Tuesday in April of 2018.

Only clean and dry plastic will be accepted, and make sure all debris, including any receipts or labels, are removed from the packaging and no moisture is present.

Below are the list of items that will be excepted: