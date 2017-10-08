Large German cruise ship docks in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The massive German cruise ship Mein Schiff 6, which is translated as “My Ship 6”, made its inaugural call at Decker Half Moone Center on Sunday.

The ship’s 2,716 passengers and 1,037 crew members will enjoy their day in the Mermaid City. The vessel will depart Sunday afternoon at 6 p.m.

Mein Shiff 6 is one of the largest ships to dock in Norfolk. It’s also German-operated TUI Cruises’ first visit to Norfolk after its planned first visit was canceled due to Hurricane Jose.

The line has committed to four more port-of-call visits to Norfolk through 2018.

On Saturday, Silversea Cruises’ newest ship, Silver Muse, arrived in Norfolk for a day of excursions and activities.