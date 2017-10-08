× Kaepernick tells CBS Sports reporter he will stand for national anthem if signed by NFL team

Colin Kaepernick told CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora in an off-camera interview that he’s still actively trying to play in the NFL.

La Canfora said Kaepernick, a free-agent quarterback, has been working out for over six hours a day and throwing hundreds of passes daily.

“Bottom line – I can assure you that [Kaepernick] would be willing to work out any place, any time, for any NFL team. He is not quitting,” La Canfora tweeted.

The former NFL quarterback pioneered protests during the US National Anthem last year when he took a knee during the anthem over what he said was social and racial injustice.

But according to La Canfora, Kaepernick said he will stand during the national anthem if he’s given the chance to play football in the NFL again.

“He’s not planning on kneeling. He’s going to donate all his jersey sales and he’s planning on standing for the anthem, if given the opportunity,” La Canfora said.