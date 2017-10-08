Dove apologizes for ‘racist’ Facebook ad

Beauty company, Dove, has apologized on Facebook and Twitter over an image they posted that some people have called racist.

The ad has since been taken down, but not before people posted the images on social media.

A beauty blogger, Naomi Blake, was one of the people who posted the image.

The ad shows a black woman taking off her brown shirt to reveal a white woman underneath.

People have accused the company of whitewashing.

Dove said they “deeply regret the offense it caused,” and said they were committed to representing diversity.