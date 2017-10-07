Richard Spencer and white nationalist rally in Charlottesville park Saturday evening.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – White nationalists briefly organized in downtown Charlottesville Saturday evening in front of the Robert E. Lee statue.

Richard Spencer, president of the National Policy Committee and alt-right leader, attended as well, according to CBS News.

The group carried torches, and were heard chanting, “you will not replace us,” and “we will be back.”

This comes almost two months after a similar torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia, and the deadly Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, where one person was killed and others wounded.

The Saturday night rally ended with in 20 minutes of its starting.