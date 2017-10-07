Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

AUBURN, WASH — Auburn Police arrested Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. professionally known as Nelly this morning after a woman on his tour bus called authorities claiming she was raped.

Nelly performed Friday night at the White River Amphitheatre.

Officers say Nelly went to Seattle afterwards and the woman returned with him and called police about 3:45 a.m. alleging the assault occurred on his bus.

A police spokesperson says the bus was parked near the Walmart Supercenter on in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way.

Officers say they had probable cause to arrest the rapper and he was booked into the SCORE jail in Des Moines for Rape 2nd Degree.

The rapper’s attorney denied the allegation.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” said attorney Scott Rosenblum in a statement released to Page Six. “Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

According to a promotional flyer, Nelly was scheduled to attend a 4 year anniversary party Friday night at the Aston Manor nightclub in Seattle. His next tour stop is at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, WA tonight to perform with Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane.