Health officials investigating illnesses that may be related to Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cookoff

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – The Eastern Shore Health District is investigating cases of gastro-intenstinal illnesses that may be related to the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cookoff that took place Saturday, September 30.

Health officials say they’ve started locating local residents that may have attended the event, but have found attendees from some states to the north have also reported illnesses.

“We are expanding our investigation and are reaching out to the Hampton Roads area as well,” officials said in a release.

If you attended the event and are ill, you should contact your primary care giver. If you are extremely ill, you should seek assistance from an emergency room.

If you attended the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off, the health district want to hear from you whether or not you became ill. Click here to complete a survey.

The Accomack County Health Department is still waiting to receive test results from the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.