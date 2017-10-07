Four holidays stores opening, two existing stores expanding in MacArthur Mall

NORFOLK, Va. – MacArthur Mall is opening four new stores for the holiday season.

Memory Lane Sports opened on the first floor of the mall on September 1 and provides sports memorabilia and merchandise for fans.

Three new temporary holiday stores will expand the selection of gifts and decor options.

Harry & David’s holiday location sells gourmet gift baskets, fresh fruit and more.

Cottage Creek, which opened on October 4, offers home decor and gift items, including Christmas, Southern, vintage, rustic, coastal and farmhouse styles.

Patrons will be able to purchase personalized gifts at Things Remembered starting Friday, October 13.

In addition to welcoming the new stores, two permanent stores are expanding to help accommodate customers. LUSH will open mid-November with an additional 1,771 square feet.

T-Mobile will move from Dillard’s Court to a space next to Helzberg Diamonds, adding another 1,460 feet.