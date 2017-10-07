× First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid, a spotty shower possible

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking rain and summer-like temperatures.

Moisture has been increasing over the region today. We’ve had more cloud cover and a few spotty showers. Conditions turning humid tonight with dewpoints in the low 70s. Temperatures will be much milder than they have been. Expect lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday will feature overcast skies. A few glimpses of sun is possible. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. We have the chance to see some spotty showers. Doesn’t look like it will be a washout though and most areas will stay dry. A cold front will approach from the west as the remnant low pressure from Nate move northward.

As the remnants of Nate move northward, they will be absorbed by a cold front that is moving southward. The moisture will spread eastward and we’ll have the chance for showers and possible storms. The best chance for the heaviest rain will be west of 95. The cold front will then move into Virginia Monday night and stall across the area, keeping our weather unsettled. More showers and storms possible on Tuesday. We’ll continue with rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will begin to build back in on Thursday with drier conditions in the evening going into the weekend. Temperatures will also trend closer to seasonal for this time of year.

Tropics: Hurricane Nate has made landfall as a category 1 hurricane near the mouth of the Mississippi River. The center of Nate is expected to make a second landfall along the coast of Mississippi tonight.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

The center of Hurricane Nate was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar just offshore of the Mississippi coast. Nate is moving toward the north near 20 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast and northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Nate’s center will make landfall on the Mississippi coast within the next hour or two. After landfall, the center of Nate is expected to move across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday.

10:00 PM CDT Sat Oct 7

Location: 29.9°N 89.1°W

Moving: N at 20 mph

Min pressure: 984 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

