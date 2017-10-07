3 people survive plane crash in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. – A child and two adults survived a plane crash in Topping, Virginia after hitting a house shortly after take off.

Officials say the pilot lost control of the plane while taking off from Hummel Airport, and flew between two trees before crashing into a home.

Two witnesses near the scene took photos that show the vast damage caused by the plane.

“It’s amazing that anybody survived this single engine plane crash,” said Trigor. He was visiting a campground near by when he saw the crash.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

The two adults and child were all taken to the hospital, but have since been released.

The is still a developing story.

