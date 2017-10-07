17-year-old shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of 25th Street.

The call came in Saturday at 9:19 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm.

The victim told police someone in a red vehicle shot him and drove away from the scene.

There is no other suspect description.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.