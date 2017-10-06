York County man returning home after brutal New Orleans beating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - A York County man will return home for the first time, Friday, since he was brutally beaten in New Orleans.

Kevin Guin and his brother, Jason, went to Louisiana last month for a bachelor party.

The night of the bachelor party Guin separated from the rest of the group in the city's famed French Quarter to go back to his hotel. That's when police say Guin was assaulted.

His injuries required brain surgery, which left him with more than 30 staples in his head. Guin also lost strength in parts of his body's right side.

After spending more than two weeks in a Louisiana rehab facility, Guin is headed home earlier than expected.

His plane is scheduled to land at Norfolk International Airport on Friday night.