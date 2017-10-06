× Virginia Beach Restaurant Week: Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Almost 100 restaurants in Virginia Beach are participating in Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

Some restaurants are offering $15 special lunches and others are doing $25 and $35 dinner menus.

Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks is cooking up some delicious meals at a great price.

They’re offering a $35, three course dinner menu with options like lamb meatballs, oysters, duck, and grilled sirloin.

You can find them in the Hilton at 31 Ocean right next to Catch 31. They’re open from 5pm to 10pm.