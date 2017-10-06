Three vegan recipes to try at your next party or tailgate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second year, people in Hampton Roads will be able to try vegan food, shop eco-friendly products, and hear from guest speakers about living a greener life at the Hampton Roads Veg Fest.

The event will be held Sunday, Oct 8. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive. Admission is free.

Kristie Middleton, Senior Food Policy Director for the Humane Society of the United States and author of Meatless, will be a guest speaker at the festival.

She stopped by News 3 This Morning to share some simple, vegan recipes you can try.

Vegan Nacho Cheese

Serves 8 Ingredients: 2 cups potatoes

1 cup carrots

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup water

1 tbsp. lemon juice

½ cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

1 dash cayenne Preparation: 1. Boil potatoes and carrots until tender; about 20 minutes.

2. When done, drain and reserve liquid.

3. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

4. If cheese is too thick add a little of the reserved liquid.

Chickpea of the Sea Salad Sandwiches

Move over, tuna! The surprise ingredient in these sandwiches? Chickpeas. This versatile legume takes on the taste of the sea while delivering a protein punch. Serves 2-4

Time: 10 minutes active, 1 hour to chill, optionally Ingredients: 1 15-ounce can chickpeas 1/4 cup egg-free mayonnaise (I like Just Mayo) 2 tablespoons pickle relish 1 stalk celery, finely diced 2 green onions, finely chopped Squeeze of fresh lemon juice Salt and pepper 1 teaspoon nori flakes, optional 4-8 slices bread or 2-4 whole wheat wraps Tomato slices, optional 4 large romaine lettuce leaves Preparation: Drain and rinse chickpeas. In a medium bowl, mash chickpeas with a potato masher or fork until crumbly. Combine remaining ingredients and mix well. Serve immediately by making sandwiches or wraps, or refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Makes 2 very stuffed or 4 lightly stuffed sandwiches or wraps. Pro-Tip:Mix in 1/4 cup roasted unsalted sunflower kernels to give the salad a little extra crunch and a blast of vitamins B and E.

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings