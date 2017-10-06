Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Kitty Hawk, N.C and closing its doors in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KITTY HAWK, N.C - Hundreds of patients will be without care at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center after years of ongoing building repairs on December 15.

The facility has been around since 1991 and has undergone many roof, building and air conditioning repairs since 2014.

Sentara officials say it doesn't meet operational healthcare standards and feel continuing to fix the problem would create a major operational disruption.

Up to 30 employees will lose their jobs at the center and the nearest hospital is OBX Hospital in Nags Head, N.C.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is working with health care providers to have local options available soon.