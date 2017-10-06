Newport News Police searching for suspect in sexual assault and robbery investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department has issued a public safety concern following a rape that occurred in the Oyster Point area of Newport News early Friday morning.

Newport News Communications received the call at approximately 5:26 a.m. from an adult female victim who told police a stranger sexually assaulted her. The suspect was armed with a black and silver handgun and also took property from the victim’s residence. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction after the sexual assault and robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male who stands approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was also described as being heavy set with a short haircut and a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored shirt underneath, black shorts and black and white high top Nike shoes.

The NNPD asks that you call 911 if you see a male matching this description. The investigation remains ongoing.