Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The multi-site church has four locations in Hampton Roads – Deep Creek, Kempsville, Ghent in Norfolk and Town Center. The church is celebrating the grand opening of it's newest campus in Virginia Beach on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Sunday, October 8th

Service times: 9am and 11am

420 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach

FREE church picnic to follow the 11am service.

Presented by New Life Church

newlife.global