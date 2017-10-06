First Warning Traffic – Road work planned for Friday and this weekend!

Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 from 7 p.m. Friday until as late as 5 a.m. Monday this weekend, Oct. 6-9, for work on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road (map below).

The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Additionally, the left lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane for northbound traffic in that area.

Access to entrances to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First

Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open. The sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic will also remain open.

The weekend of Oct. 13-16 is the scheduled back-up date.

For more information on the improvements coming to the I-64/I-264 Interchange and the Newtown and Witchduck ramps, visit www.i64i264improvements.org.