× First Warning Forecast: A Warm Weekend But Rain On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We had yet another beautiful and summer like day. Most of the area reaching the lower to mid 80s and some spots even nearing the 90’s. We’re going to stay mild and dry throughout the evening and overnight.

We will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 60’s across the area with a chance of patchy fog once again. By the afternoon we will reach the mid 80s once again with a mostly sunny sky. Wind will continue to come from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Saturday is a great day for the beach with wind coming from the northeast at 20-25 mph but be aware there is a high rip current risk that will most likely continue for the entire weekend. Rain will stay at a 10% chance throughout the day. We will stay mainly dry but some showers are possible by the afternoon.

Saturday evening we will drop in the high 60s and low 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we start to see some changes as tropical storm Nate nears us. We will still stay warm with a high of 82 but rain chances will be at 30% through the afternoon then jump to 40% overnight. It will not be a complete wash out of a day but do expect some times of heavy rain throughout the day.

Monday through Wednesday will be our big rain days from Nate and we could see gusty conditions.

By the end of the week a cold front will move through dropping our temperatures back into the 70s and the rain will begin to back off.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance for a stray shower (10%). Highs in the low and mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Milder. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday, with a turn toward the north and northeast expected Saturday night and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea this afternoon and move near or over the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula this evening. Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight, approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday, and then move near or over the northern Gulf coast Saturday night or Sunday.

1:00 PM CDT Fri Oct 6

Location: 19.4°N 85.3°W

Moving: NNW at 21 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph