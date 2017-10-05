Virginia Beach crews battle residential fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -Virginia Beach crews battled a residential fire in the 4600 block of Fern Oak Court in Kempsville Lakes that left one person hospitalized Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:32 p.m. and brought the fire under control at 6:02 p.m. One occupant, an adult male, was inside the townhouse at the time of the fire. He was taken to the hospital to be examined for smoke inhalation. He is expected to be okay.

Firefighters determined the fire started in the chimney and ruled it accidental.

