VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee will sell Harry Potter inspired doughnuts.

The butterbeer flavored doughnuts will have golden sprinkles and stars, along with a golden ‘snitch’ on top.

Butterbeer is a popular drink in the Harry Potter series that tastes like butterscotch. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter sells bottled non-alcoholic butterbeer.

Sugar Shack said the doughnuts will come out some time in October. Check their Facebook page for the latest updates.