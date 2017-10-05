Oversharing your child’s information on social media could put them at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love sharing pictures of your child on social media, you’re not alone.

There can be consequences beyond bombarding friends with cute photos -- you may be putting your child’s privacy at risk.

Child identity theft poses a real threat to America's youth and oversharing on social media could be to blame.

Details like your child's age, height or where they go to school could be used in creating a profile for identity theft.

Monday on News 3 This Morning Consumer Reports explains how you can safeguard your child’s digital security while still having the freedom to share what’s important to you.