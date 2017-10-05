Norfolk home uninhabitable after sustaining fire, smoke damage

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire that left a home uninhabitable in the 100 block of Beechwood Avenue in Glenwood Park Thursday morning.

Around 11:42 a.m., dispatchers received the call from a family member of the homeowner, who said she noticed smoke coming from the home while she was about to visit her brother. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:45 a.m. to light smoke visible on the first floor of the home. Crews advanced a fire hose inside the first floor and located a fire in the utility room. Additional units performed a primary search of the home on both floors. The upper floors were also searched to see if the fire had extended beyond the place of origin.

Although the exact cause of the fire is under investigation by the Norfolk Fire Marshal, it appears to have started at or near the homeowner’s clothes dryer. The fire was brought under control at 12:17 p.m. and was contained to the area of origin.

The home sustained fire and smoke damage and is uninhabitable at this time. Twenty-six firefighters responded to the incident. No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.