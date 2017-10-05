Making Strides in the fight against breast cancer on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an American Cancer Society event that is held in over 250 communities across the country to raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. We talk with cancer survivors and get details about the Making Strides walks locally for 2017, sponsored in part by WTKR News 3.

2017 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Peninsula

October 15, 2017

Registration: 12:30 p.m.

Walk: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Christopher Newport University

www.makingstrideswalk.org/peninsulava



2017 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Hampton Roads

October 21, 2017

Registration: 8:30 a.m.

Walk: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Mt. Trashmore

www.makingstrideswalk.org/hamptonroadsva