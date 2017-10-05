Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office announces new details in 13-year-old cold case

ISLE OF WIGHT – The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office plans to announce new details in the murder of Carrie Singer, a 28-year-old from Hampton.

Singer’s body was found in a farmer’s field on July 1, 2004.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, someone beat Singer to death and then dumped her body in the field. More than 13 years later, the case remains unsolved.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department announced that new details about the case will be released during a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

News 3 will announce the new details as soon as they become available.

