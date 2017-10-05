Elizabeth City to hold 21st annual ghost walk

Elizabeth City, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association will present its 21st Annual Historic Ghost Walk this Oct. 13 and 14.

The tour is a combination of a home tour, history lesson and live theater, says the Association.

Tours are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both nights, starting at Ghost Walk Headquarters, located in the Arts of the Albemarle on 516 E. Main St.

New stories for this year’s Ghost Walk include Frances Culpepper, Edward Teach (aka Blackbeard), Elizabeth “Betsy” Tooley, Nathaniel Batts, Charles Griffin, Dr. William G. Pool, Phillip Amadas & Arthur Barlowe, and George Washington.

The cost of the tickets are $12.00 ($10.00 with military I.D.) and may be purchased at the Arts of the Albemarle on 516 E. Main St., Muddy Waters on 100 W. Main St., and Page After Page on 111 S. Water St.

Complimentary trolley transportation is available to ticket holders from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will be serving an Italian dinner in the former Oxena News Stand at 108 N. McMorrine St. Cost is $8.00. Food will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.