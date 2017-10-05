Chesapeake Police investigating after woman struck by BB pellets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspects who struck a woman with BB pellets in the 1100 block of Sharon Drive in Chesapeake Thursday night.

Dispatchers responded to a call of an injured person at 8:31 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with an adult female who said she was standing outside her home when she heard a noise and subsequently felt a pain in her leg. Officers determined that the woman was struck with some type of BB pellets before the suspects fled the scene in a small blue sedan.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

