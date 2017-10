Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - In Virginia, a child is abused or neglected every 80 minutes and every 8 days a child dies from maltreatment. We talk with the folks from Champions for Children about the effort to reduce that and about one man's work to help prevent child abuse in our region.

The 2017 Champions For Children Breakfast is October 11 at the Main in Norfolk. For more information visit www.championsforchildrenhr.org.