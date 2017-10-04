× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: The 80s are on the way again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer temperatures on the way… Expect another cool start to the day with a range of temperatures from the 40s to 60s. We will see a mix of clouds today with slim rain chances. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will be light but shifting from NE to SE. Lows will fall to near 60 tonight with partly cloudy skies.

More sunshine will mix in tomorrow with highs warming into the low 80s. Highs will return to the low and mid 80s for the end of the work week and weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine on Friday with more clouds building in for the weekend. Rain chance will increase for Sunday and Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to steadily become more conducive for development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression within the next couple of days. The large disturbance should move slowly northwestward across or near the eastern portions of Nicaragua and Honduras, move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and emerge over the southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

We are watching a trough of low pressure located over central Cuba and extending northward across the southern peninsula of Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the adjacent Atlantic waters. Significant development of this system is not expected due to strong upper-level winds.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 4th

1911 River Flooding James-Appomattox Basin

2013 Coastal Flooding Oct 4 -15

