Virginia county to become the home of Facebook’s newest $1 billion data center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Facebook will build a $1 billion data center in eastern Henrico County, the Richmond Times-Dispatch confirmed Wednesday.

The Times-Dispatch said the project will open up thousands of construction jobs and more than 100 full-time jobs in the center itself. The data center will occupy more than 970,00 square feet in the White Oak Technology Park, according to the paper’s sources.

Governor Terry McAuliffe is set to make the announcement at the state Capitol with state and local lawmakers Thursday.

