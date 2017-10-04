Tropical Depression 16 forms in the SW Caribbean Sea

MIAMI – Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11a Wednesday, Tropical Depression 16 is centered about 210 miles SSE of the Nicaragua/Honduras border and moving NW at 7 mph.

The depression is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate later on Wednesday.

The depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are currently at 35 mph with higher gusts.

Location: 12.2°N 81.9°W

Moving: NW at 7 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

