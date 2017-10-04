Full Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

Tacos and vodka together makes for a great time on Coast Live

Posted 5:56 pm, October 4, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - October 4th is National Taco Day.  It is also National Vodka Day. So we decided to put the two together and invite some friends from Still Worldly Eclectic Tapas in Portsmouth (stilleats.com) to help us celebrate.