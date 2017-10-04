Soccer star Alex Morgan apologizes for behavior at Disney World

US soccer star Alex Morgan has apologized for her actions that led her to being kicked out from a Disney World park in Florida on Sunday.

Morgan, who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League, posted Wednesday on Twitter that she “will learn from this” and will “make sure it does not happen again.”

Orlando City SC provided to CNN a statement saying it is “aware of a situation” that occurred at Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park earlier this week and is awaiting official communication from Disney or the Orange County Police Department.

“The club will address the matter internally when there is a full understanding of what occurred,” the statement said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, an incident report filed by police said Epcot managers called deputies concerning several people who were “impaired and verbally aggressive” and “very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests.”

The Sentinel story said that Morgan and Orlando City players Giles Barnes, Donny Toia and his wife, Courtney, were taken out of the park, per the police report. No charges were filed.

According to the Sentinel, a deputy wrote in regards to Morgan: “I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”

Morgan had posted a group photo on Instagram on Sunday at Epcot, with the caption reading, “Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.”

Morgan, Toia and his wife were accused of trespass and were kicked out, according to the police report, said the Sentinel. Barnes was given a trespass warning.

CNN reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for the incident report but has not heard back. Orlando City SC told CNN that it was not a criminal incident.

The Orlando Pride, who finished third in the NWSL standings, will face Portland Thorns FC in the semifinals on Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

Orlando Pride head coach Tom Sermanni said he expects Morgan will play, according to the Sentinel story.

Orlando City next plays October 15.