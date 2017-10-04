Ocean Breeze announces new patriotic-themed family raft ride for 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ocean Breeze Waterpark has announced a new family water ride will be opening in the park for the summer 2018 season!

In a release, the park says the ride will be a “massive family raft ride.”

Though a name for the ride has not been announced, the park alludes to it having a patriotic theme. It’s described as being a red and blue “star spangled addition.”

“We will capture a bit of Virginia military spirit with the ride theming and look forward to announcing the name soon,” said General Manager Brian Baker.

The ride will be located over the Jungle Falls attraction and sits adjacent to The Hurricane. A conveyer lift will transport four-person tubes to the top of the attraction.

The ride starts atop a 70-foot high platform where riders board the four-person tubes. The tubes blast riders into a dark, enclosed tunnel with “a series of unpredictable twists and turns, breathtaking drops, and back-to-back curves.” The raft then comes out of the tunnel and splashes through an S-shaped waterway along high bank walls before hitting the catch pool at the bottom.

Development of the ride is being handled by ProSlide Technology. They’ve manufactured many award-winning water park thrill-rides and thousands of slides in hundreds of waterparks across the world.