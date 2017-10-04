Newport News man wanted for stabbing man who refused to give him cigarette

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police need help from the community to find a man wanted for stabbing someone who refused to give him a cigarette.

They’re looking for Ashford Aaron Carter, 33, of Newport News.

According to police, on Friday, Sept. 15 shortly after 7 a.m., Carter asked a man for a cigarette. When the man refused, Carter stabbed him repeatedly, injuring several vital organs.

Police say the victim was able to identify Carter’s picture in a photo spread several days later.

Carter is wanted for malicious wounding.

His last known address is in the 600 block of 35th Street.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “NNPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Peninsula Crime Stoppers

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.