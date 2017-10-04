Man shot in neck, head in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is suffering from life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 1300 block of 24th Street in Newport News Wednesday.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:58 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old Newport News man suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and head.

It was reported to officers that the shooting occurred at 25th Street and Buxton Avenue. The victim was with another male inside a vehicle when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The victim was struck and made it to the 1300 block of 24th Street, where he was found by police and medics.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

