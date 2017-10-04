Firefighter hurt, house destroyed in early morning Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fire tore through a Virginia Beach home early Wednesday morning, injuring one of the firefighters on scene as crews battled the blaze.

It was just after 2 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Head of River Road in Virginia Beach. Once they arrived, officials say flames were seen coming from the house.

After a 45 minute battle, firefighters had the fire under control though the house is a total loss.

A firefighter was injured and taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital for a minor injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

Approximately 30 Fire and EMS personnel were on scene to help. The structure was unoccupied and no civilians were hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.