Suicide prevention in Norfolk: One dad’s message to the community

NORFOLK, Va. – Suicide devastates families and takes lives every day, and now there is an effort throughout October to reduce the number of victims lost to this tragedy.

Eric Peterson lost his daughter, Sarah Michelle Peterson, to suicide back in 2014 after she battled with depression.

“It’s a journey you never want to go on and it’s something you can’t escape. Your life is changed forever and anyone that’s had that kind of severe loss understands what that’s like,” said Peterson.

“It has its moments of intense loss but they’re also moments of hope when you see that perhaps we can make some progress,” he said.

