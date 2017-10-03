Virginia Beach Police officer “randomly attacked” inside Oceanfront coffee shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Police officer was “randomly attacked” inside an Oceanfront coffee shop Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Bad Ass Coffee in the 600 block of 18th Street around 7:15 a.m.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted that the officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Officer randomly attacked inside coffee shop. Citizen jumps in to help Ofcr. Ofcr received minor injury. Suspect in custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 3, 2017

A citizen jumped in to help the officer after he was attacked.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app