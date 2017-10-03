Virginia Beach Police officer “randomly attacked” inside Oceanfront coffee shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Police officer was “randomly attacked” inside an Oceanfront coffee shop Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at Bad Ass Coffee in the 600 block of 18th Street around 7:15 a.m.
Virginia Beach Police tweeted that the officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation.
A citizen jumped in to help the officer after he was attacked.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app
36.852926 -75.977985