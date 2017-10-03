× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another cool morning but 80s are on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice fall-like day… Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s again this morning. A few areas of patchy fog are possible but it will not be widespread. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again today with slim rain chances. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s, near normal for this time of year. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Lows will fall back into the 50s tonight with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry.

Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Highs will climb into the low and mid 80s for the end of the work week and weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chance will increase for Sunday and Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower (10%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower (10%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 3rd

1953 F1 Tornado: Louisa Co, F0 Tornado: Cumberland Co

