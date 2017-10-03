Seven displaced after Norfolk residential fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Two adults and five children have been temporarily displaced from their home following a residential fire at 2408 Middle Avenue in Norfolk Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:36 p.m. and arrived two minutes later to find a small fire in the residence’s attic. It took crews approximately 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Assistance from the Red Cross has been requested for the displaced individuals.

Stay with News 3 for updates.