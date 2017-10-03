Newport News Mayor delivers annual State of the City Address

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Mayor Dr. McKinley Price will deliver the annual State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

The event at the Newport News Marriott at City Center is a partnership between the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce with the City of Newport News.

The theme of the address this year is “Building Our Future One Block At A Time” and the mayor is expected to highlight the city’s accomplishments and progress, as well as discuss challenges and share a vision for the future.

