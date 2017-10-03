Hampton man found dead in Radford University residence hall

RADFORD, Va. – A student was found dead in a dorm on the Radford University campus Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Interim Vice President of Student Affairs.

Jacob Terry, 19, of Hampton, was found unresponsive in Peery Hall around 3:45 a.m.

Susan P. Trageser, the Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, issued a statement on the university’s official Facebook page:

Dear Radford University Family, It is with much sadness that I write to let you know of the death of Jacob B. Terry. Jacob was 19 years old and a freshman pre-major. He was from Hampton, Va. It is during trying times such as this that our Radford Family comes together and helps each other. Grief counselors will be available from 6-8 p.m. today in Heth 220 and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. p.m. in Heth 45. Additionally, Student Counselling Services (540-831-5226) is available to assist our students needing support at other times. Please do not hesitate to ask for their assistance. I know you join me in extending our deepest sympathy to Jacob’s family and friends at this very difficult time. With sadness,

Susan P. Trageser

Interim Vice President of Student Affairs

Although no cause of death has been identified, officials say it is being investigated as accidental.