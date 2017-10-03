PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Former Portsmouth Police officer Stephen Rankin was granted a petition for an appeal in part by the Court of Appeals Tuesday.
Rankin was granted the appeal based on two separate issues, according to Defense Attorney James Broccoletti.
He said the appeal was based on the alleged juror misconduct during the trial and the court not allowing a defense expert to testify.
The defense argued four points several weeks ago in front of the Court of Appeals.
There are several things that could happen including Rankin getting a new trial on the voluntary manslaughter charge or the charges could be dismissed.
On October 12, 2016, a jury found Rankin guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old William Chapman and recommended a sentence of 2.5 years in prison.
Follow News 3 for the very latest in this case.
Related links:
Former Portsmouth Police Officer sentenced to 2.5 years for voluntary manslaughter
Appeal denied for former Portsmouth Police Officer sentenced for voluntary manslaughter
Former Portsmouth Police Officer Stephen Rankin breaks silence in BBC documentary
Defense attorneys want to keep Stephen Rankin out of jail during possible appeal
Judge approves $1 million settlement to family of teen killed by Portsmouth police officer