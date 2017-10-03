First Warning Forecast: A warm up on the way

Another chilly morning with people waking up to the 40s and 50s across the area. We will get into the lower and mid 70s by this evening with a partly cloudy sky. The wind will be coming from the east at 5-10 mph. We will stay mostly dry through the afternoon and evening with only a slight 10% chance of a loan shower popping up.

We will drop into the 60s overnight with a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow morning we will wake up to temps in the low to high 50s with patchy fog possible. We will get a little warmer in the afternoon with a high of 75 and a partly cloudy sky. Once again there will only be a 10% chance of a pop up shower.

Over night we will drop to the 50s and 60s. By Thursday we will get back into the 80s for the rest of the week. Thursday’s high is 82 then 83 for Friday and staying in the low 80’s for the weekend. We will also seen rain chances sneak in for the weekend and into the next work week. A 20% chance of rain on Saturday, 30% for Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower (10%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower (10%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10