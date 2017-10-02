Volunteer to cheer your heart out at the Special Olympics Fall Championship

Volunteers are needed to cheer on athletes in Virginia Special Olympics events!

You can register to cheer your heart out at the Special Olympics Virginia’s Fall Championship.

The Fall Championships are November 4-5 at the fields at the Hampton Roads Soccer Complex. 198 volunteers are still needed for both days.

The November 4 event is from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 5 volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You can also volunteer for events like the Virginia Beach Polar Plunge in February!

Click here to get more information and to register to be a volunteer.