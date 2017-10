LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Tom Petty was taken to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, medics were able to get a pulse and Petty was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ reports that Petty had no brain activity when he got to the hospital and a decision was made to pull him from life support.

Petty, 66, is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.