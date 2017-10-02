Support local children suffering life threatening illnesses at ‘The Bonefires’ event

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. – You can support local children with life threatening illnesses all while enjoying time outside and live music.

‘The Bonefires’ event is brought to you by Toby’s Dream Foundation and many other sponsors.

Toby’s Dream Foundation ensures that children in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia have the opportunity and resources to make their dreams a reality.

The children are challenged by cancer, brain tumors, rare syndromes and some are even waiting for life-saving transplants.

They have been given the opportunity to meet their heroes, travel to places they had only dreamed of or have been helped to make their dreams come true in some way.

‘The Bonefires’ will feature live country and bluegrass music and guests can enjoy special brews and wild game.

The event is October 7 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. at The Farm (138 West Gibbs Road).

Click here to learn more and to get tickets.