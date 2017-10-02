Spend October at the movies with AMC’s $5 Ticket Tuesdays

If you’re not a frequent movie theatergoer, October is the perfect time to become one.

AMC Theatres is offering a special deal for Stubs members: Become a member of the Stubs club and see a movie for just $5 on Tuesdays until October 31!

AMC’s Stubs program is a great way for movie lovers to gain special benefits, rewards and offers. It’s free to join, while the Stubs Premiere membership is $15 a year.

The theater chain is also offering a special Cameo Combo coupon, where you can get a 21 oz. fountain drink and a popcorn for $5.

Click here for more information on Ticket Tuesdays.